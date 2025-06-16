Russia attacks Ukraine with 138 UAVs: 125 targets downed, 10 strikes occurred

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 138 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 15 June. Ukrainian defence has successfully downed 125 drones, but 10 hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence has downed 125 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's north, east, south and centre. Eighty-four drones were shot down by firepower and 41 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Details: The Air Force reported that Russian aerial attack assets had hit 10 locations, with the debris of downed UAVs falling in eight other locations.

Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol and Shatalovo.

"Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack," the Air Forces concluded.

