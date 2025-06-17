All Sections
Support Us

Two people still might be trapped under rubble in Odesa – photos, video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 June 2025, 08:14
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Search and rescue operations in Odesa continue following the nighttime Russian attack as there may still be two people trapped under the rubble.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleksandr Kharlov, Deputy Chairman of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on air during the the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Odesa: emergency workers are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian nighttime attack on the city. Residential buildings, an inclusion centre building and cars were damaged. Fires broke out. Thirteen people are reported injured. There may still be people under the rubble."

Firefighter extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Later, Kharlov added that two people are still being searched for in Odesa.

 
Damaged building.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"There might be a woman, approximately 60 years old, left in the residential building behind me who did not manage to react to an air-raid warning in time. Her relatives left the home, but she couldn’t. There is no contact with her. Emergency workers are also searching for another person at a different location. Her whereabouts are currently unknown," the official explained.

 
Person being evacuated.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Fires broke out, destruction was recorded and five people were injured, including a child, in a Russian drone attack on Odesa at dawn on 17 June.

