Russian strike on nine-storey building in Kyiv: one person rescued, five remain unaccounted for

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 June 2025, 09:03
Emergency workers clearing the debris in Kyiv on 17 June. Photo: SES

One person has been rescued from under the rubble of a residential building destroyed in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, with search and rescue operations ongoing. At least five people are considered missing.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "Another person has been rescued by SES emergency workers from a multi-storey building in Kyiv destroyed by a Russian missile. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. We have received information about at least five residents of the building who are missing and not in contact with their relatives."

Details: The SES emphasised that emergency workers will continue clearing the debris until they are certain that everyone is safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

As of 09:00, the Russian attack has killed 14 residents of Kyiv and injured 60 others.

Background: 

  • On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, 40 people were reported injured.
  • Later, it was reported that 14 people had been killed in the capital.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that a Russian ballistic missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the building.

