Body recovered from under rubble in Odesa, another person still missing
One person has been killed in Russian strikes on the city of Odesa on the night of 16-17 June – her body was found under the rubble. The search for another person is ongoing.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Sadly, the body of a 60-year-old woman has been found under the rubble. The search for another woman is ongoing. We hope that emergency workers will find her alive."
Details: Kiper said that 17 people had been injured in the Russian morning attack, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl.
One person was hospitalised, while the others will receive outpatient treatment.
"The Russians destroyed residential buildings in Odesa's historic centre, a kindergarten and an inclusion centre. The aftermath of the Russian attack is still being dealt with and all the appropriate services are working at the scene," Kiper concluded.
Background:
- Fires broke out, destruction was recorded and five people were injured, including a child, in a Russian drone attack on Odesa at dawn on 17 June.
- Oleksandr Kharlov, Deputy Chairman of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that two people might still be trapped under the rubble.
