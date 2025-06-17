All Sections
Body recovered from under rubble in Odesa, another person still missing

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 June 2025, 09:17
Emergency workers at the scene. Photo: Kiper on Telegram

One person has been killed in Russian strikes on the city of Odesa on the night of 16-17 June – her body was found under the rubble. The search for another person is ongoing.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, the body of a 60-year-old woman has been found under the rubble. The search for another woman is ongoing. We hope that emergency workers will find her alive."

Details: Kiper said that 17 people had been injured in the Russian morning attack, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl.

One person was hospitalised, while the others will receive outpatient treatment.

"The Russians destroyed residential buildings in Odesa's historic centre, a kindergarten and an inclusion centre. The aftermath of the Russian attack is still being dealt with and all the appropriate services are working at the scene," Kiper concluded.

Background:

  • Fires broke out, destruction was recorded and five people were injured, including a child, in a Russian drone attack on Odesa at dawn on 17 June.
  • Oleksandr Kharlov, Deputy Chairman of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that two people might still be trapped under the rubble.

