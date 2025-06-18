Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters

Reuters has said that Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, is planning to visit Belarus in the coming days to meet with its self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: Reuters, citing four sources

Details: The visit has not been officially announced.

Two sources said the exact agenda for the meeting is unclear, although Kellogg has privately described the trip as a step that could help initiate peace talks aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The US Department of State and the Belarusian embassy in Washington have declined to comment. Kellogg and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters pointed out that trips like this require delicate negotiations and could still be cancelled or changed at short notice.

If the meeting goes ahead, Kellogg will be the highest-ranking US official to visit Belarus in recent years.

Mike Pompeo, who was the US secretary of state at the time, visited Belarus during Trump’s first term in 2020, marking the highest-level US visit to the country in 20 years. The trip was part of the first Trump administration’s campaign to improve relations with Belarus at a time when Minsk’s ties with Moscow were at a low point.

Background: On 12 June, Kellogg said he had tried to convey to Trump the importance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s efforts to achieve peace.

