Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 drones overnight: 30 downed, 18 go off radar, 9 strikes

An air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 58 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 17 June. A total of 30 drones have been destroyed, but there were strikes in nine locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 08:30 on 18 June, air defence forces downed 30 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east and north of the country. Twelve were shot down with air defence assets, while 18 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare. Enemy strikes were recorded in nine locations."

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The main targets of the attack were Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

"The aerial attack has been repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces," the Air Force concluded.

