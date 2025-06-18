All Sections
Former US ambassador to Ukraine runs for Congress

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 June 2025, 19:12
Bridget Brink. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Bridget Brink, the American career diplomat who led the US Embassy in Ukraine for nearly three years, has decided to run for the House of Representatives in her home state of Michigan.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In a video launching her election campaign, Brink highlights her family roots in Michigan and her work as the US ambassador to Ukraine.

She also criticises US President Donald Trump, who, she says, "keeps pressuring our democratic ally, Ukraine, rather than the aggressor – Russia".

"Appeasing a dictator never has and never will achieve a lasting peace, and it's just not who we are. Because of this, after nearly 30 years of service, I felt it was my duty to step down so I could speak out," Brink says.

In an interview with The Detroit News, Brink said she had received various job offers in business, NGOs and academia after returning to the US, but ultimately chose politics.

"This particular race, I think, is incredibly important to show who we are and what kind of country we are – what kind of country we want for our children and our children's children," she said.

Brink, a member of the Democratic Party, will run in the 2026 midterm congressional elections in Michigan's 7th District, where she will face the incumbent Republican Representative, Tom Barrett.

The Detroit News noted that the district is one of the most competitive in the entire country, so the election outcome is hard to predict.

Background: Brink served as US ambassador to Ukraine from May 2022 to April 2025. After resigning, she admitted she had left the post because she disagreed with Trump's foreign policy.

