Putin claims readiness for new round of talks with Ukraine after 22 June
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is seeking to end the war against Ukraine "as soon as possible", adding that the Russian delegation is ready for a new meeting with the Ukrainian side after 22 June.
Source: Putin during a meeting with representatives of global news agencies, as reported by TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency
Details: Putin claimed he supports the "swift" peaceful resolution of the "conflict in Ukraine".
He added that the Russian negotiating team is maintaining contact with the Ukrainian side and a new round of talks is possible after 22 June.
Meanwhile, Putin "advised" Ukraine not to delay talks, warning that "the situation for Kyiv could worsen" otherwise.
Background:
- Earlier, Yuri Ushakov, foreign policy advisor to Putin, said that Putin had informed US President Donald Trump during a phone call that Russia is ready to continue talks with Ukraine after 22 June.
- At a meeting in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded service members and those aged 18-25. A series of exchanges were subsequently carried out.
- The meeting – the second between the delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation – lasted for just over an hour. The first meeting was held on 16 May.
