Putin claims readiness for new round of talks with Ukraine after 22 June

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 19 June 2025, 03:07
Putin claims readiness for new round of talks with Ukraine after 22 June
Vladimir Putin. Photo: TASS

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is seeking to end the war against Ukraine "as soon as possible", adding that the Russian delegation is ready for a new meeting with the Ukrainian side after 22 June.

Source: Putin during a meeting with representatives of global news agencies, as reported by TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Details: Putin claimed he supports the "swift" peaceful resolution of the "conflict in Ukraine".

He added that the Russian negotiating team is maintaining contact with the Ukrainian side and a new round of talks is possible after 22 June.

Meanwhile, Putin "advised" Ukraine not to delay talks, warning that "the situation for Kyiv could worsen" otherwise.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Yuri Ushakov, foreign policy advisor to Putin, said that Putin had informed US President Donald Trump during a phone call that Russia is ready to continue talks with Ukraine after 22 June.
  • At a meeting in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded service members and those aged 18-25. A series of exchanges were subsequently carried out.
  • The meeting – the second between the delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation – lasted for just over an hour. The first meeting was held on 16 May.

