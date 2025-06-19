All Sections
Ukrainian troops capture Russian soldier using FPV drone – video

Olga KatsimonThursday, 19 June 2025, 17:15
Ukrainian troops capture Russian soldier using FPV drone – video
Screenshot

Ukrainian defenders from the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems have captured a Russian infantryman using a first-person view (FPV) drone.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces; 414th Brigade Magyar's Birds

Quote: "The drone crew commander from the 414th Brigade Magyar's Birds, who goes by the alias Pain, was heading towards his target when the Russian soldier raised his hands."

Details: The pilot chose not to kill the Russian soldier but instead "escorted" him via drone to Ukrainian positions. The captive was handed over to the infantry from a neighbouring unit.

The 414th Brigade clarified that the incident occurred on 17 June. This was the first time the Magyar's Birds unit has taken a prisoner using an FPV drone.

Quote: "Our pilot acted in line with humanitarian law, began escorting the prisoner with the drone, and delivered him to the neighbouring unit’s positions."

Background: 

