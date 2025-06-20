Russia aims to maintain and intensify assaults on Ukraine in June – DeepState

The DeepState project has analysed Russian actions at the line of contact in June and noted that the Russians have been trying to maintain the intensity of their assault operations and that attacks had intensified in the second ten days of the month.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "June remains an active month in all sections of the frontline. Whereas in May the average daily number of attacks was 184, this month it has been 186. The enemy have conducted more than 200 attacks per day for five days in a row (from 10 to 14 June)."

Details: Russia has been most active on the Pokrovsk front in June, with 32% of all attacks, and there is still high intensity on the Kursk front with 16.4%; the Novopavlivka front with 15%; the Lyman front with 10.3% and the Toretsk front with 9.5%.

In total, these areas accounted for 83% of all Russian assaults.

Background:

A total of 176 combat clashes have taken place on the front line over the past 24 hours, with 52 combat clashes on the Pokrovsk front and 29 on the Lyman front.

On the evening of 16 June, DeepState reported that the Russians were advancing near settlements in Sumy and Donetsk oblasts.

