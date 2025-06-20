All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia aims to maintain and intensify assaults on Ukraine in June – DeepState

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 20 June 2025, 13:33
Russia aims to maintain and intensify assaults on Ukraine in June – DeepState
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The DeepState project has analysed Russian actions at the line of contact in June and noted that the Russians have been trying to maintain the intensity of their assault operations and that attacks had intensified in the second ten days of the month.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "June remains an active month in all sections of the frontline. Whereas in May the average daily number of attacks was 184, this month it has been 186. The enemy have conducted more than 200 attacks per day for five days in a row (from 10 to 14 June)."

Advertisement:

Details: Russia has been most active on the Pokrovsk front in June, with 32% of all attacks, and there is still high intensity on the Kursk front with 16.4%; the Novopavlivka front with 15%; the Lyman front with 10.3% and the Toretsk front with 9.5%.

In total, these areas accounted for 83% of all Russian assaults.

Background: 

  • A total of 176 combat clashes have taken place on the front line over the past 24 hours, with 52 combat clashes on the Pokrovsk front and 29 on the Lyman front.
  • On the evening of 16 June, DeepState reported that the Russians were advancing near settlements in Sumy and Donetsk oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warattackwaroccupation
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
updatedRussian combined strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to eight – video, photos
Zelenskyy arrives in London: details of the president's visit
Putin calls strikes on Iran "unprovoked aggression"
Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years in Russian captivity in Crimea
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukraine's Armed Forces to have its first all-female Russian drone interception crew
EU postpones lowering price cap on Russian oil due to situation in Middle East
He survived torture, she never stopped writing: the story of a Ukrainian marine who returned from Russian captivity
RECENT NEWS
20:23
EU has secured 80% of 2 million ammunition rounds pledged to Ukraine – EU foreign policy chief
19:22
Zelenskyy and UK PM begin talks with focus on Russia's Oreshnik missile
19:10
EU to approve 18th sanctions package against Russia by end of week – EU foreign policy chief
19:07
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
18:58
Clinic for disabled children and former POWs destroyed in Russian attack
18:43
Zelenskyy arrives at official residence of UK PM Keir Starmer
18:27
Ukraine to develop its own missiles for NASAMS air defence systems
17:48
Kremlin unable to come up with funds to develop rail link with China
17:36
Secretary General explains why he believes there will be no attack on ​​NATO from Belarus
17:23
Italy has frozen Russian assets worth over €2.3 billion since 2022
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: