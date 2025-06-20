All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 20 June 2025, 20:19
Ukraine is freedom: defence forces post videos of latest prisoner swap – videos
One of the Ukrainian defenders who have been brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Ukraine's defence forces have released poignant footage of the latest group of severely wounded and seriously ill defenders returning home, noting that over 90% of the Ukrainian prisoners of war who have been released from Russian captivity have had their rights violated.

Source: Major Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast; videos posted by Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters, Security Service, State Border Guard Service and Ministry of Defence

Quote from Yusov: "Over 90% of Ukrainian defenders who return from Russian captivity testify to having witnessed systematic violations of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian captivity at various stages of their time in the hands of the invaders."

This is a task for Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, human rights defenders and the international system, which is supposed to protect humanitarian law. Otherwise why does it exist?"

Details: Yusov emphasised once again that Ukraine, unlike Russia, adheres to international norms and the Geneva Conventions, and that the detention centres for Russian prisoners meet international standards.

He confirmed that negotiations on the next stages of the 66th prisoner exchange are ongoing to ensure that the agreements reached during the Kyiv-Moscow talks in Istanbul are implemented.

