Explosions heard in Odesa

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa on the night of 20-21 June amid the threat of Russian attack drones.

Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Details: Media outlets reported the first explosion in Odesa at 01:44.

Later, a series of explosions occurred.

Ukraine's Air Force reported Russian drones moving towards Odesa.

Trukhanov urged Odesa residents to stay in safe places.

Updated: Suspilne reported a powerful explosion in Odesa after 02:00.

Dumska wrote that hits had been recorded in the city.

Suspilne added that fires had broken out in the city following the Russian drone attack.

Background: On the night of 19-20 June, explosions occurred in Odesa amid the threat of Russian attack drones. Fires broke out, civilian infrastructure was damaged and casualties were reported.

