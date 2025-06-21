Explosions heard in Odesa
Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa on the night of 20-21 June amid the threat of Russian attack drones.
Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov
Details: Media outlets reported the first explosion in Odesa at 01:44.
Later, a series of explosions occurred.
Ukraine's Air Force reported Russian drones moving towards Odesa.
Trukhanov urged Odesa residents to stay in safe places.
Updated: Suspilne reported a powerful explosion in Odesa after 02:00.
Dumska wrote that hits had been recorded in the city.
Suspilne added that fires had broken out in the city following the Russian drone attack.
Background: On the night of 19-20 June, explosions occurred in Odesa amid the threat of Russian attack drones. Fires broke out, civilian infrastructure was damaged and casualties were reported.
