UN Security Council discusses Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 21 June 2025, 06:02
Flag of the United Nations. Photo: Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council held a meeting on the war in Ukraine and the intensification of Russian attacks on 20 June.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča said Russia had been conducting large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages since the last Security Council meeting three weeks ago.

The deadliest attack in the past year was on the city of Kyiv on the night of 16-17 June, when at least 28 civilians were killed, over 130 were injured and dozens still remain trapped under the rubble.

That same day, the Russians also attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts, where two more people were reportedly killed and dozens injured.

Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), emphasised that the war is affecting the lives of millions of Ukrainians every day.

In conclusion, Wosornu called on the UN Security Council to:

  • protect the civilian population
  • ensure safe access to humanitarian assistance
  • provide sustainable financial support.

Background: Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, stated that the "memorandum on a settlement" with proposals for a ceasefire is "the best offer" for Kyiv.

