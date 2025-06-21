All Sections
Russia's envoy to UN calls Russian "memorandum" the "best offer" for Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 21 June 2025, 05:10
Vasily Nebenzya. Photo: Getty Images

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, has stated that the "memorandum on a settlement" with proposals for a ceasefire is "the best offer" for Kyiv.

Source: Russian media citing Nebenzya at the UN Security Council meeting

Quote from Nebenzya: "We handed over our draft memorandum on a peaceful settlement during the direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

It consists of two parts and includes the conditions for concluding a comprehensive long-term peace and the conditions for a ceasefire."

Details: Nebenzya stated that the "memorandum" is based on principles declared by Russian leader Vladimir Putin in June 2024.

Quote from Nebenzya: "This is the best offer Ukraine can receive today. We advise them to accept it."

Details: Nebenzya also reiterated that Russia is proposing to hold the next round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul after 22 June.

Background:

  • On the evening of 2 June, Russian state news agencies published the text of the Russian "memorandum of settlement", containing proposals for a ceasefire.
  • Putin claimed that Russia is seeking to end the war against Ukraine "as soon as possible", adding that the Russian delegation is ready for a new meeting with the Ukrainian side after 22 June.
  • Earlier, Yuri Ushakov, foreign policy advisor to Putin, said that Putin had informed US President Donald Trump during a phone call that Russia is ready to continue talks with Ukraine after 22 June.
  • At a meeting in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded service members and those aged 18-25. A series of exchanges were subsequently carried out.
  • The meeting – the second between the delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation – lasted for just over an hour. The first meeting was held on 16 May.

