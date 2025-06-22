Zelenskyy awaits full report on strike on Ukrainian training ground: Full accountability is required

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting a full report on the circumstances and the aftermath of the Russian attack on a military training ground in southern Ukraine in which servicemen have been killed.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "I am also expecting a full report on the consequences and all circumstances of the Russian missile strike on a training ground in the south of Ukraine. This strike took place today. Unfortunately, it was not the first such attack. Tragically, people were killed and wounded. Full accountability is required."

Details: The President also reported that he had spoken to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, mainly regarding the use of Ukrainian drones by the units of the National Guard of Ukraine and the utter importance of destroying Russian reconnaissance drones.

"I will also speak separately with partners about additional funding for the production of interceptor drones. Interceptors, frontline drones, fibre-optic drones, and all types of drones used to strike targets on Russian territory must be funded in a way that delivers real impact. This will be ensured – and we've already secured preliminary agreements with some of our partners, particularly a number of European countries," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Russian forces launched a missile strike on a training ground that was being used by a mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces on Sunday 22 June. At least three people were killed and 14 injured.

