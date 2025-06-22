All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy awaits full report on strike on Ukrainian training ground: Full accountability is required

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 June 2025, 22:44
Zelenskyy awaits full report on strike on Ukrainian training ground: Full accountability is required
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting a full report on the circumstances and the aftermath of the Russian attack on a military training ground in southern Ukraine in which servicemen have been killed.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "I am also expecting a full report on the consequences and all circumstances of the Russian missile strike on a training ground in the south of Ukraine. This strike took place today. Unfortunately, it was not the first such attack. Tragically, people were killed and wounded. Full accountability is required."

Advertisement:

Details: The President also reported that he had spoken to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, mainly regarding the use of Ukrainian drones by the units of the National Guard of Ukraine and the utter importance of destroying Russian reconnaissance drones. 

"I will also speak separately with partners about additional funding for the production of interceptor drones. Interceptors, frontline drones, fibre-optic drones, and all types of drones used to strike targets on Russian territory must be funded in a way that delivers real impact. This will be ensured – and we've already secured preliminary agreements with some of our partners, particularly a number of European countries," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Russian forces launched a missile strike on a training ground that was being used by a mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces on Sunday 22 June. At least three people were killed and 14 injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyymissile strikeArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new military operations in Europe
Zelenskyy to attend PACE meeting next week
Absence of meeting on Ukraine at leader-level NATO summit is concession to Trump – Politico
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:24
Russia's reserves decrease threefold, but potential to finance war remains - Ukraine's National Bank 
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: