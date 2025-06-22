Russia launches missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: several killed and injured

Russian forces launched a missile strike on a training ground that was being used by a mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces on Sunday 22 June. At least three people were killed and 14 injured.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces; Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: As of 19:27, three people are known to have been killed and 14 injured.

Advertisement:

Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, Head of the Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, told Ukrainska Pravda that the strike had targeted a temporary training ground that was being used for additional exercises involving personnel in the south of the country.

Saran­tsev said on the national joint 24/7 newscast that early reports indicate the Russians used an Iskander-M missile to strike the training ground.

Quote from Saran­tsev: "This was not a permanent training ground, it was temporary. Soldiers don’t live there; they only come to carry out specific training tasks. Almost all the personnel had dispersed and taken shelter a few minutes before the strike. Unfortunately, some servicemen neglected the safety protocols. They accounted for most of those injured."

Training exercises had been underway at the facility at the time of the strike.

A special commission has been set up to investigate the circumstances, and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene. Additional security measures are being taken in case of further Russian attacks.

Quote from the Ground Forces: "Thanks to prompt implementation of the safety procedures following the air-raid warning, it was possible to avoid heavy losses of personnel. However, sadly, there were fatalities and casualties. All those injured are receiving the expert medical care they need at healthcare facilities."

Background:

On 4 June, Russian forces struck a Ground Forces training facility in Poltava Oblast.

On 1 June, a missile strike on a Ground Forces training site killed at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers and injured over 60.

Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi resigned over the incident that same day, stating that he had failed to fully ensure that his orders were implemented.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!