All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: several killed and injured

Olga Katsimon, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 22 June 2025, 17:23
Russia launches missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: several killed and injured
Photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces

Russian forces launched a missile strike on a training ground that was being used by a mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces on Sunday 22 June. At least three people were killed and 14 injured.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces; Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: As of 19:27, three people are known to have been killed and 14 injured.

Advertisement:

Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, Head of the Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, told Ukrainska Pravda that the strike had targeted a temporary training ground that was being used for additional exercises involving personnel in the south of the country.

Saran­tsev said on the national joint 24/7 newscast that early reports indicate the Russians used an Iskander-M missile to strike the training ground.

Quote from Saran­tsev: "This was not a permanent training ground, it was temporary. Soldiers don’t live there; they only come to carry out specific training tasks. Almost all the personnel had dispersed and taken shelter a few minutes before the strike. Unfortunately, some servicemen neglected the safety protocols. They accounted for most of those injured."

Training exercises had been underway at the facility at the time of the strike.

A special commission has been set up to investigate the circumstances, and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene. Additional security measures are being taken in case of further Russian attacks.

Quote from the Ground Forces: "Thanks to prompt implementation of the safety procedures following the air-raid warning, it was possible to avoid heavy losses of personnel. However, sadly, there were fatalities and casualties. All those injured are receiving the expert medical care they need at healthcare facilities."

Background:

  • On 4 June, Russian forces struck a Ground Forces training facility in Poltava Oblast.
  • On 1 June, a missile strike on a Ground Forces training site killed at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers and injured over 60.
  • Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi resigned over the incident that same day, stating that he had failed to fully ensure that his orders were implemented.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed Forcesmissile strikeRusso-Ukrainian wararmy
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Armed Forces
Ukraine controls 90 sq km in Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Ukrainian forces won't stay locked in defence in depth, active offensives planned – Ukraine's commander-in-chief 
Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev resigns as commander of Vuhledar tactical group
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:24
Russia's reserves decrease threefold, but potential to finance war remains - Ukraine's National Bank 
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: