Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 21 June: death toll rises to five

Iryna BalachukMonday, 23 June 2025, 12:28
Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 21 June: death toll rises to five
The building destroyed by the Russian attack. Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko on Facebook

The death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk on 21 June has risen to five. Emergency workers recovered another body from under the rubble on the morning of 23 June.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Emergency workers have recovered the body of the fifth person affected by Russian terror in Kramatorsk from under the rubble of the building."

Background:

