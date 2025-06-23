Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 21 June: death toll rises to five
Monday, 23 June 2025, 12:28
The death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk on 21 June has risen to five. Emergency workers recovered another body from under the rubble on the morning of 23 June.
Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "Emergency workers have recovered the body of the fifth person affected by Russian terror in Kramatorsk from under the rubble of the building."
Background:
- On the evening of 21 June, Russian forces struck a multi-storey residential building in Kramatorsk, causing part of it to collapse.
- As of 22 June, four people had been reported killed and another four injured in the attack.
