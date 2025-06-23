Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 21 June: death toll rises to five

The death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk on 21 June has risen to five. Emergency workers recovered another body from under the rubble on the morning of 23 June.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Emergency workers have recovered the body of the fifth person affected by Russian terror in Kramatorsk from under the rubble of the building."

Advertisement:

Background:

On the evening of 21 June, Russian forces struck a multi-storey residential building in Kramatorsk, causing part of it to collapse.

As of 22 June, four people had been reported killed and another four injured in the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!