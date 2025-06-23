All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy arrives in London: details of the president's visit

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoMonday, 23 June 2025, 13:40
Zelenskyy arrives in London: details of the president's visit
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London on Monday 23 June, where he is scheduled to meet with the UK prime minister and king.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, president's spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nykyforov stated that the primary goal of the visit is to deepen defence cooperation.

Advertisement:

Quote: "During the visit, the president of Ukraine will meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the speakers of both houses of Parliament – Lindsay Hoyle and Lord John McFall."

More details: Additionally, Zelenskyy will speak with Ukrainian troops undergoing training in the United Kingdom and with representatives of think tanks.

Background:

  • Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy said that during his trip to the UK he would discuss strengthening Ukraine’s defence and stronger pressure on Russia to stop the war.
  • Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Strasbourg on 25 June for a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
  • He is also expected at a summit of the EU leaders in Brussels. However, it remains unclear whether he will attend the NATO summit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUK
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Zelenskyy
Norwegian company Kongsberg producing NASAMS opens office in Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Russia is trying to bargain to prevent new sanctions and ease existing ones
Zelenskyy awaits full report on strike on Ukrainian training ground: Full accountability is required
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:24
Russia's reserves decrease threefold, but potential to finance war remains - Ukraine's National Bank 
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: