Zelenskyy arrives in London: details of the president's visit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London on Monday 23 June, where he is scheduled to meet with the UK prime minister and king.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, president's spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nykyforov stated that the primary goal of the visit is to deepen defence cooperation.

Quote: "During the visit, the president of Ukraine will meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the speakers of both houses of Parliament – Lindsay Hoyle and Lord John McFall."

More details: Additionally, Zelenskyy will speak with Ukrainian troops undergoing training in the United Kingdom and with representatives of think tanks.

Background:

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy said that during his trip to the UK he would discuss strengthening Ukraine’s defence and stronger pressure on Russia to stop the war.

Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Strasbourg on 25 June for a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

He is also expected at a summit of the EU leaders in Brussels. However, it remains unclear whether he will attend the NATO summit.

