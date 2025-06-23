Zelenskyy arrives in London: details of the president's visit
Monday, 23 June 2025, 13:40
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London on Monday 23 June, where he is scheduled to meet with the UK prime minister and king.
Source: Serhii Nykyforov, president's spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Nykyforov stated that the primary goal of the visit is to deepen defence cooperation.
Quote: "During the visit, the president of Ukraine will meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the speakers of both houses of Parliament – Lindsay Hoyle and Lord John McFall."
More details: Additionally, Zelenskyy will speak with Ukrainian troops undergoing training in the United Kingdom and with representatives of think tanks.
Background:
- Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy said that during his trip to the UK he would discuss strengthening Ukraine’s defence and stronger pressure on Russia to stop the war.
- Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Strasbourg on 25 June for a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
- He is also expected at a summit of the EU leaders in Brussels. However, it remains unclear whether he will attend the NATO summit.
