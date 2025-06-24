All Sections
Russian UAVs attack Kharkiv: fire breaks out, people injured

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 24 June 2025, 02:14
Russian UAVs attack Kharkiv: fire breaks out, people injured
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

Russian drones attacked the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 June. A fire has broken out at the scene of a strike on premises belonging to a civilian business and people have been injured, including a 15-year-old girl.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Terekhov: "Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs and an explosion was heard in the city. We are checking all the details."

Details: Early reports indicate that one of the strikes hit a residential area near a hospital in the Nemyshlianskyi district. Windows were shattered in nearby buildings. 

A third explosion was reported in Kharkiv at 02:34.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports indicate that two more hits were recorded in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city."

"Windows were shattered in a residential building in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of a UAV hitting the ground."

Quote from Terekhov: "Early reports indicate that another drone target was a civilian business."

Details: Terekhov also reported that a drone had hit a house. 

He noted that a fire had broken out at the scene of the hit on the civilian business. Terekhov also said one person had been injured in the Nemyshlianskyi district. 

Further explosions were reported in Kharkiv after 03:00. 

At around 04:00, Terekhov summed up the aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kharkiv overnight.

Quote from Terekhov: "Early reports indicate that the enemy launched seven Shahed drones on the city last night. 

One fell without detonating; the rest struck three locations – two in the residential area in the Nemyshlianskyi district and one civilian business in the Saltivskyi district.

At least one person has been injured."

Details: After 04:00, Terekhov reported that three people had been injured in Kharkiv following the attack on the night of 23-24 June. 

Syniehubov said that as of 06:54, two more people, including a 15-year-old girl, had sought medical treatment.

KharkivRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
