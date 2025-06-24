Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv: nine people killed in Russian attack – video

Сlearing away the rubble in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Screenshot: State Emergency Service video

Search and rescue operations in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, where part of a residential building collapsed as a result of a Russian attack, have been completed. The Russian strike on 23 June claimed the lives of nine Kyiv residents.

Source: Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "Search and rescue operations... have been completed. A Russian missile on 23 June claimed the lives of nine people."

Details: Klymenko added that emergency and repair work is ongoing at the scene. In particular, workers are dismantling dangerous structures.

Background:

Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June. Residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities were damaged in different parts of the capital.

This Russian strike on Kyiv claimed the lives of nine people, including an 11-year-old girl. Another 34 people were injured.

