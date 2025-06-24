All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO secretary general ridicules Russia's negotiating style with Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Olga KatsimonTuesday, 24 June 2025, 13:23
NATO secretary general ridicules Russia's negotiating style with Ukraine
Mark Rutte. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that Russia continues not to take negotiations with Ukraine seriously, as evidenced by the composition of its delegation.

Source: Mark Rutte during the NATO Public Forum in The Hague, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda

Details: Rutte noted that he cannot predict when the war will end but has highly praised the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who has moved the situation forward.

Advertisement:

The secretary general clarified that this does not mean that a peace agreement will be reached in the near future; it will take time. Meanwhile, he emphasised that it is necessary to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to continue fighting in the medium term, so that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position when real negotiations begin.

Quote from Rutte: "I am not talking about these talks, which this Russian historian is now leading, going back to a thousand years ago and then [debating] who was responsible for whatever. This is not a serious business."

Details: He noted that Ukraine sent a high-level delegation to Istanbul, in contrast to Russia, which failed to demonstrate a committed position.

Quote from Rutte: "But hopefully, serious talks will start in the near future. And then we have to make sure that whatever long-term ceasefire or peace deal on Ukraine will be, that it is lasting, that it is durable, that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will never ever be able to try to catch one square kilometre of Ukrainian territory."

Background:

  • On 2 June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye hopes to organise a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Istanbul or Ankara.
  • Previously, the idea of a meeting between the leaders of Türkiye, the United States, Russia and Ukraine was voiced by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and was subsequently supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATORusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
NATO
Zelenskyy to meet with NATO secretary general and European leaders in The Hague
Zelenskyy criticises NATO over pace of defence spending increase: Putin could strike earlier
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's NATO membership is a mutual need, though impossible at present
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: