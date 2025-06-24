NATO secretary general ridicules Russia's negotiating style with Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that Russia continues not to take negotiations with Ukraine seriously, as evidenced by the composition of its delegation.

Source: Mark Rutte during the NATO Public Forum in The Hague, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda

Details: Rutte noted that he cannot predict when the war will end but has highly praised the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who has moved the situation forward.

The secretary general clarified that this does not mean that a peace agreement will be reached in the near future; it will take time. Meanwhile, he emphasised that it is necessary to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to continue fighting in the medium term, so that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position when real negotiations begin.

Quote from Rutte: "I am not talking about these talks, which this Russian historian is now leading, going back to a thousand years ago and then [debating] who was responsible for whatever. This is not a serious business."

Details: He noted that Ukraine sent a high-level delegation to Istanbul, in contrast to Russia, which failed to demonstrate a committed position.

Quote from Rutte: "But hopefully, serious talks will start in the near future. And then we have to make sure that whatever long-term ceasefire or peace deal on Ukraine will be, that it is lasting, that it is durable, that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will never ever be able to try to catch one square kilometre of Ukrainian territory."

Background:

On 2 June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye hopes to organise a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Istanbul or Ankara.

Previously, the idea of a meeting between the leaders of Türkiye, the United States, Russia and Ukraine was voiced by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and was subsequently supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

