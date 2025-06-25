All Sections
Five Kupiansk residents injured in Russian guided bomb attack

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 03:12
Five Kupiansk residents injured in Russian guided bomb attack
Kupiansk. Stock photo: Proliska humanitarian mission on Facebook

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs on the night of 24-25 June, injuring five civilians.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy also attacked the city of Kupiansk overnight.

A nine-storey residential building was damaged as a result of a guided bomb hitting the ground."

Details: Syniehubov said five civilians had been injured.

Background: On the night of 24-25 June, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The Russians attacked the city with drones, targeting a civilian business.

