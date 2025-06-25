All Sections
Explosions in Kharkiv: Russia hits civilian business – video

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 02:02
Explosions in Kharkiv: Russia hits civilian business – video
Building on fire. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 24-25 June as the Russians attacked the city with drones, targeting, among other things, a civilian business. One man has been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; local media outlets and Telegram channels; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Local media outlets and Telegram channels reported a series of explosions in Kharkiv.

Syniehubov urged residents of Kharkiv and the surrounding district to stay in shelters due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

Terekhov reported a drone attack on civilian business premises in the Kyivskyi district and said at least seven strikes had been recorded in the city.

Quote from Terekhov: "An uninhabited residential building was also damaged in the attack on the Kyivskyi district. There is a fire at the scene.

There is information that one person has been injured. The details of the strike are being confirmed."

Quote from Syniehubov: "One of the strikes was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

A three-storey building caught fire due to the strike."

"According to updated information, Russian forces conducted four Geran-2 drone strikes on civilian business premises in the Kyivskyi district of the city."

Updated: Terekhov said Kharkiv had been attacked by seven Russian Shahed drones on the night of 24-25 June.

All strikes hit the Kyivskyi district. They targeted civilian business premises next to an uninhabited residential building.

Terekhov also added that the injured person had been hospitalised.

Later, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office posted a video of the strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

