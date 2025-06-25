Russians hit Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast, killing wife and injuring husband
Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:55
One person was killed and another injured due to a Russian airstrike on the village of Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast on 25 June.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram
Quote: "The Russian army launched an airstrike on the village of Vodiane in the Kupiansk district at around 03:40 on 25 June. A guided aerial bomb hit a residential area. A 49-year-old woman was killed. Her husband, who is the same age, was injured and taken to hospital."
Advertisement:
Background: At around 23:00 on 24 June, the Russians launched an airstrike on the town of Kupiansk, injuring four women and two men.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!