All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast, killing wife and injuring husband

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:55
Russians hit Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast, killing wife and injuring husband
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Vodiane. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

One person was killed and another injured due to a Russian airstrike on the village of Vodiane in Kharkiv Oblast on 25 June.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army launched an airstrike on the village of Vodiane in the Kupiansk district at around 03:40 on 25 June. A guided aerial bomb hit a residential area. A 49-year-old woman was killed. Her husband, who is the same age, was injured and taken to hospital." 

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Vodiane.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Background: At around 23:00 on 24 June, the Russians launched an airstrike on the town of Kupiansk, injuring four women and two men.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Five Kupiansk residents injured in Russian guided bomb attack
Civilian injured in Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia hits Kharkiv Oblast with drones, injuring woman and destroying houses
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: