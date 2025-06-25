All Sections
Russia convicts 184 Ukrainian POWs captured in Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 June 2025, 15:08
Russia convicts 184 Ukrainian POWs captured in Kursk Oblast
Photo: Unsplash

Over six months, the Second Western District Military Court of Russia sentenced 184 Ukrainian soldiers captured during operations in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian news outlet Mediazona

Details: The cases against Ukrainian prisoners captured in Kursk Oblast are distinct from other terrorism cases, as all defendants are charged with the same offence: committing a terrorist act by a group of persons with grave consequences.

Mediazona notes that since November 2024, the court has received 159 cases involving 267 defendants. 

The Russian Chief Military Prosecutor's Office reports new verdicts in similar cases almost daily. For example, the court found Junior Lieutenant Yevhen Hoch guilty of committing a terrorist act for "invading" Kursk Oblast on 8 October 2024, occupying firing positions near Olhivka, and allegedly obstructing civilian evacuations for three weeks while intimidating residents by openly carrying and using weapons. On 27 October 2024, Hoch was wounded and captured.

Background:

  • The Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast began on 6 August 2024. On 10 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine had brought the war to Russian territory.
  • The Ukrainian General Staff stated Russia aimed to seize more territory in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, but Ukraine’s Defence Forces preemptively struck Russian territory to counter this.
  • In May 2025, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the Kursk operation achieved most of its goals, with the buffer zone created by Ukraine’s Armed Forces remaining relevant.
  • As of June 2025, Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian forces control about 90 square kilometres in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast.

