Norway allocates €550 million for unmanned technologies for Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 15:12
Stock photo: pixabay.com

Norway is providing about €550 million for the purchase of drones and unmanned technologies for Ukraine from Ukrainian and European manufacturers.

Source: press service of the Norwegian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian government is allocating 6.5 billion kroner (approximately €550 million) for the purchase of drones and related technologies from Ukrainian and European manufacturers for Ukraine's defence needs.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre noted that unmanned aerial vehicles are now playing a key role in combat operations, so Norwegian assistance is a significant investment in Ukraine's capabilities.

Background:

  • In April, Norway officially joined the Latvia-led drone coalition.
  • This is one of the first times that Norway has provided funds for the purchase of drones directly from foreign manufacturers.
  • It has also been reported that Norway is investing in the development of unmanned ships, which will be manufactured in Ukraine.
  • Last weekend, Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik visited Ukraine for the first time during his tenure. He held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they discussed investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons, including drones and long-range missiles, as well as scaling up joint defence production.

