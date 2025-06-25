All Sections
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: "We talked about the battlefield. Putin is definitely not winning"

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 19:21
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared details of his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump in The Hague on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that the meeting with Trump was a good one. The two leaders discussed the Middle East, protection of Ukrainian people, the purchase of American air defence systems and the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy stressed the significance of recent US actions in Iran, which weakened not only the country’s nuclear programme but also its drone production.

"We discussed the protection of our people with the President – first and foremost, the purchase of American air defence systems to shield our cities, our people, churches and infrastructure," Zelenskyy stated.

He briefed Trump on the meetings of the technical team in Istanbul, as well as the exchanges of prisoners of war and the bodies of the fallen. Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Russia had returned the bodies of its own fallen soldiers to Ukraine.

"We talked about the situation on the battlefield. Putin is definitely not winning. I presented the President with the facts about what is really happening on the ground," the Ukrainian president added.

Background:

  • The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague lasted around 45 minutes.
  • Trump stated that his meeting with Zelenskyy went well. He said he had not discussed a ceasefire with Zelenskyy and just "wanted to know how he's doing".
  • The meeting started shortly after the conclusion of the main NATO leaders’ session and the publication of the summit’s final declaration, which includes a commitment to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces through defence spending.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

