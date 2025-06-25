Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague

The leaders of the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Poland and France, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the sidelines of the summit in The Hague on Wednesday 25 June.

Source: a statement by the Office of the Italian Prime Minister, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the statement, the meeting between the European leaders, Rutte and Zelenskyy "provided an opportunity for an in-depth discussion on the ongoing efforts and support for the action being taken by the United States in favour of a ceasefire, for a negotiation process that can lead to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

"Russia needs to demonstrate that it wants to seriously commit to talks, unlike what it has done so far," the Office of Italian Prime Minister stressed.

The participants also reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, its self-defence and defence industry, as well as continued "pressure on Russia through new sanctions".

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump. Their meeting lasted around 45 minutes.

Zelenskyy said they had discussed the Middle East, protection of Ukrainian people, the purchase of American air defence systems and talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place shortly after the conclusion of the NATO summit and the publication of the summit’s final declaration, which includes a commitment to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces through defence spending.

