All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 19:57
Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The leaders of the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Poland and France, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the sidelines of the summit in The Hague on Wednesday 25 June.

Source: a statement by the Office of the Italian Prime Minister, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the statement, the meeting between the European leaders, Rutte and Zelenskyy "provided an opportunity for an in-depth discussion on the ongoing efforts and support for the action being taken by the United States in favour of a ceasefire, for a negotiation process that can lead to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

Advertisement:

"Russia needs to demonstrate that it wants to seriously commit to talks, unlike what it has done so far," the Office of Italian Prime Minister stressed.

The participants also reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, its self-defence and defence industry, as well as continued "pressure on Russia through new sanctions".

Background: 

  • Earlier, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump. Their meeting lasted around 45 minutes.
  • Zelenskyy said they had discussed the Middle East, protection of Ukrainian people, the purchase of American air defence systems and talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.
  • The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place shortly after the conclusion of the NATO summit and the publication of the summit’s final declaration, which includes a commitment to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces through defence spending.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: "We talked about the battlefield. Putin is definitely not winning"
Trump on Zelenskyy meeting: "I wanted to know how he's doing"
Trump and Zelenskyy hold 45-minute meeting in The Hague: details
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: