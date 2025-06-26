Russia attacks Ukraine with 41 UAVs: 7 strikes occurred

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 41 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 25 June. Ukrainian defence has successfully downed 24 drones, but 7 hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence has downed 24 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's east, south and north. Eight drones were shot down by firepower and 16 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare. UAV hits were recorded in seven locations."

Advertisement:

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from the village of Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Russians targeted frontline areas of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!