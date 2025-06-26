All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 41 UAVs: 7 strikes occurred

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 June 2025, 08:12
Russia attacks Ukraine with 41 UAVs: 7 strikes occurred
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 41 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 25 June. Ukrainian defence has successfully downed 24 drones, but 7 hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence has downed 24 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's east, south and north. Eight drones were shot down by firepower and 16 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare. UAV hits were recorded in seven locations."

Advertisement:

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from the village of Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Russians targeted frontline areas of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forcedrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with 71 drones: 6 hits recorded, 52 drones destroyed
Russia attacks Ukraine with 97 UAVs: 78 targets downed
Russia attacks Ukraine with three missiles and nearly 50 drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: