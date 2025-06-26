Ukrainian seaports have handled nearly 40 million tonnes of cargo since the start of the year

Ukrainian seaports have handled approximately 40 million tonnes of cargo since January 2025.

Source: Andrii Kashuba, Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "The recent data indicate that around 40 million tonnes of cargo have been handled at seaports between January and June 2025, including 20.3 million tonnes of grain, 9.3 million tonnes of ore and 2.1 million tonnes of ferrous metals.

There has been a certain decline in volumes, but the ports that remain operational continue working steadily, despite ongoing attacks and the difficult security situation."

Details: Kashuba said that the decline in exports is primarily due to reduced harvests and smaller cultivated areas caused by the fighting and temporary occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Quote: "Agricultural cargo accounts for the lion’s share of port throughput. Data from the Ukrainian Grain Association show that in 2024, Ukraine’s grain and oilseed harvest dropped by 9.5% compared to 2023, amounting to 75 million tonnes. Figures from the State Customs Service for the first quarter of 2025 have already confirmed an overall decline in goods exports of nearly 7%."

Details: Kashuba stated that only 10 out of 18 seaports remain under Ukrainian control. These include the ports of Greater Odesa and those in the Danube region – Pivdennyi, Odesa, Chornomorsk, Izmaiil, Reni and Ust-Dunaisk. These ports continue to operate during the war.

"For security reasons, the seaports of Mykolaiv, Olviia and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi are currently unable to operate fully, with vessel entry banned," Kashuba said. "These ports can still function via land transport. The seaport of Kherson also remains closed."

Background:

It was previously reported that exports through the Ukrainian sea corridor dropped by 45% in April compared to April 2024, reaching 5.3 million tonnes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier stated that, over a year and a half of operation, the Ukrainian sea corridor had facilitated the shipment of 100 million tonnes of cargo to 53 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

It was also reported that the sea corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy enabled export volumes that exceeded those of the grain initiative.

Mykolaiv Oblast is losing markets due to inactive ports. "Due to non-operational ports in the city of Mykolaiv, businesses are building new supply chains through other oblasts – the city of Izmail (Odesa Oblast) and so on – while we are losing markets," said Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yurii Vaskov previously explained that the Kherson Commercial Seaport will be able to resume operations only after the left bank of Kherson Oblast is liberated and Russian attacks on Kherson stop.

