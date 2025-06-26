All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

46% of Poles would like to suspend Ukraine military aid, survey finds

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 26 June 2025, 14:51
46% of Poles would like to suspend Ukraine military aid, survey finds
Polish and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

A survey in Poland reveals that 46% of respondents support reducing or halting military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing a survey by IBRiS for Defence24 and the Stand With Ukraine initiative

Details: The survey, conducted by IBRiS for the Defence24 portal and the Stand With Ukraine initiative, found that 46% of respondents believe that Poland should suspend or reduce military aid to Ukraine, citing concerns over the Polish army’s combat readiness and doubts about the transparency of aid usage.

Advertisement:

Economic support for Ukraine is backed by 35% of respondents, while 44% oppose it.

Only 15% support Polish participation in a potential Western allied contingent in Ukraine, with 64% opposed.

Meanwhile, 52% believe Poland should continue supporting Ukraine in international forums, while 29% disagree.

Notably, 44% of respondents agree that aiding Ukraine enhances Poland’s security, while 37% hold the opposite view.

Background: The survey also found that more Poles currently oppose Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO than support it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Polandaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Poland
Most Poles demand Ukraine's inclusion in US-Russia war talks, survey shows
More Poles oppose Ukraine's EU and NATO membership than support it, survey finds
Polish minister calls on Hungary to ask Transcarpathian Hungarians' opinion on Ukraine's EU accession
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: