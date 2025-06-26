46% of Poles would like to suspend Ukraine military aid, survey finds

A survey in Poland reveals that 46% of respondents support reducing or halting military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing a survey by IBRiS for Defence24 and the Stand With Ukraine initiative

Details: The survey, conducted by IBRiS for the Defence24 portal and the Stand With Ukraine initiative, found that 46% of respondents believe that Poland should suspend or reduce military aid to Ukraine, citing concerns over the Polish army’s combat readiness and doubts about the transparency of aid usage.

Economic support for Ukraine is backed by 35% of respondents, while 44% oppose it.

Only 15% support Polish participation in a potential Western allied contingent in Ukraine, with 64% opposed.

Meanwhile, 52% believe Poland should continue supporting Ukraine in international forums, while 29% disagree.

Notably, 44% of respondents agree that aiding Ukraine enhances Poland’s security, while 37% hold the opposite view.

Background: The survey also found that more Poles currently oppose Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO than support it.

