Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 June 2025, 12:03
Rustem Umierov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has announced that Ukraine plans to move on to the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin after discussion of humanitarian issues is complete.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine and RBC-Ukraine news agencies, citing Umerov's comments at a meeting with journalists 

Quote from Umierov: "Ukraine plans to move on to the topic of the meeting of leaders for a constructive dialogue, after the discussions on humanitarian issues are completed."

Details: The defence minister added that Ukraine has always remained consistent in its pursuit of peace.

"We supported the US initiative for a complete ceasefire from the very beginning and proved it through many rounds of negotiations. But any dialogue is possible only without ultimatums and with respect for the sovereignty of our country," Umierov said.

The defence minister also said that the authorities would soon provide additional explanations on the progress of the negotiations and the format of their continuation.

Background:

  • At the negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 6,000-for-6,000 exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded service members and those aged 18-25. Throughout June, a number of exchanges took place, including the return to Ukraine of both prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen soldiers.
  • On 19 June, Vladimir Putin said that Russia was seeking the end of the war against Ukraine "as soon as possible" and that the Russian delegation was ready for a new meeting with the Ukrainian side after 22 June.
  • On 26 June, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the date of the third round of direct Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul would be determined after all the exchange procedures agreed upon during the meeting on 2 June were completed.

