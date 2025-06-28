All Sections
Russia hits Chuhuiv with Iskander-M ballistic missile

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 03:18
Russia hits Chuhuiv with Iskander-M ballistic missile
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Preliminary findings made by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office show that Russian forces have hit the city of Chuhuiv with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians had launched a missile strike on Chuhuiv at about 17:05 on 27 June.

A civilian business was hit. A large fire broke out and damage to the premises was recorded.

Three employees of the business have been affected: two suffered injuries and another an acute stress reaction.

The prosecutor's office added that, according to early reports, the Russians had used an Iskander-M ballistic missile in the attack on Chuhuiv.

