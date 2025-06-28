Ukrainian Navy destroys five Russian Shahed drones overnight
Saturday, 28 June 2025, 06:44
The Ukrainian Navy destroyed five Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 27-28 June.
Source: Ukrainian Navy
Quote: "Assets and personnel from the Ukrainian Navy downed five enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones during an aerial attack by the Russian occupiers last night."
Background: A married couple was killed and two children were among those injured in a Russian drone strike on Odesa on the evening of 27 June.
