All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Navy destroys five Russian Shahed drones overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 06:44
Ukrainian Navy destroys five Russian Shahed drones overnight
Five Shahed drones were destroyed. Infographic: Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed five Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 27-28 June.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "Assets and personnel from the Ukrainian Navy downed five enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones during an aerial attack by the Russian occupiers last night."

Advertisement:

Background: A married couple was killed and two children were among those injured in a Russian drone strike on Odesa on the evening of 27 June.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NavyArmed ForcesShahed droneRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Navy
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
From Neptune launches to naval drones: the Ukrainian Navy's saga of defending the Black Sea
33 Russian sailors missing after attack on Novocherkassk ship
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: