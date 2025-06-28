Zelenskyy responds to Pope's message about Ukraine's suffering
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a message from Pope Leo XIV about the suffering of Ukraine and urged him to help bring back Ukrainians held by Russia.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)
Details: The Pope’s message about Ukraine was posted in Ukrainian on his official X account on Saturday 28 June.
Quote from Pope Leo XIV: "I express my closeness to martyred Ukraine – to the children, the young people, the elderly, and especially to families who mourn their loved ones. I share your sorrow for the prisoners and victims of this senseless war."
Details: Zelenskyy responded a few hours later, thanking the Pope for his "continued prayers and compassion for Ukraine and our people".
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Together we must stop this wanton Russian aggression and protect innocent lives. A just peace is needed. And we would also deeply appreciate your kind help in bringing back all our people – adults and children – held in Russian captivity against their will."
Background:
- The Vatican previously reported that Pope Leo XIV asked Russian leader Vladimir Putin to make "a gesture that would favour peace" during their first conversation in early June.
- The Pope proposed the Vatican as a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, an idea supported by Kyiv, European countries and the United States, but Moscow refused.
