Zelenskyy responds to Pope's message about Ukraine's suffering

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a message from Pope Leo XIV about the suffering of Ukraine and urged him to help bring back Ukrainians held by Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: The Pope’s message about Ukraine was posted in Ukrainian on his official X account on Saturday 28 June.

Quote from Pope Leo XIV: "I express my closeness to martyred Ukraine – to the children, the young people, the elderly, and especially to families who mourn their loved ones. I share your sorrow for the prisoners and victims of this senseless war."

Details: Zelenskyy responded a few hours later, thanking the Pope for his "continued prayers and compassion for Ukraine and our people".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Together we must stop this wanton Russian aggression and protect innocent lives. A just peace is needed. And we would also deeply appreciate your kind help in bringing back all our people – adults and children – held in Russian captivity against their will."

Background:

The Vatican previously reported that Pope Leo XIV asked Russian leader Vladimir Putin to make "a gesture that would favour peace" during their first conversation in early June.

The Pope proposed the Vatican as a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, an idea supported by Kyiv, European countries and the United States, but Moscow refused.

