Russians launch drones on Ukraine: air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Roman Petrenko, Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 22:43
Russians launch drones on Ukraine: air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Air-raid warnings in Ukraine. Screenshot

Air defence systems were responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the evening of 28 June.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; ukrainealarm; Air Force of Ukraine

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence had been responding in the oblast and asked people not to take videos of the defenders' combat efforts and to stay in shelters.

Monitoring channels reported that Russian drones had been detected over Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Air-raid warnings were issued there.

Updated: Later, an air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts except Zakarpattia, including the city of Kyiv.

The Air Force of Ukraine reported that the drones were heading towards Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

At 05:05, the Air Force confirmed that the all-clear had been given.

Background: Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones on the evening of 28 June, injuring one civilian.

