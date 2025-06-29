All Sections
Zelenskyy orders investigation into death of F-16 pilot Ustymenko

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 10:18
Zelenskyy orders investigation into death of F-16 pilot Ustymenko
F-16 fighter jet. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered an investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the death of F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko on the night of 28-29 June.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "An air-raid warning was in effect in Ukraine almost all night long. There were 477 drones in our skies, most of them Russian Iranian-made Shaheds, and 60 missiles of various types. The Russians were targeting everything that supports life. A residential building in Smila was hit, and a child was injured. Emergency services are working wherever necessary.

Sadly, our F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, was killed while repelling the attack. Today he destroyed seven aerial assets. My condolences to his family and brothers-in-arms. I have ordered an investigation into all the circumstances of his death. Ukrainian aircraft are heroically defending the sky. I thank everyone who defends Ukraine."

Details: The president said that Russia had launched 114 missiles, more than 1,270 drones and almost 1,100 UAVs in seven days.

Background: On the night of 28-29 June, First Class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko was killed in a missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

ZelenskyyaircraftUkraine's Air Force
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and Ukraine's PM share details of farewell meeting with Polish president in Kyiv
Zelenskyy responds to Pope's message about Ukraine's suffering
Slovak PM refuses to meet with Zelenskyy, citing president's personal animosity towards him
