Zelenskyy orders investigation into death of F-16 pilot Ustymenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered an investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the death of F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko on the night of 28-29 June.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "An air-raid warning was in effect in Ukraine almost all night long. There were 477 drones in our skies, most of them Russian Iranian-made Shaheds, and 60 missiles of various types. The Russians were targeting everything that supports life. A residential building in Smila was hit, and a child was injured. Emergency services are working wherever necessary.

Advertisement:

Sadly, our F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, was killed while repelling the attack. Today he destroyed seven aerial assets. My condolences to his family and brothers-in-arms. I have ordered an investigation into all the circumstances of his death. Ukrainian aircraft are heroically defending the sky. I thank everyone who defends Ukraine."

Details: The president said that Russia had launched 114 missiles, more than 1,270 drones and almost 1,100 UAVs in seven days.

Background: On the night of 28-29 June, First Class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko was killed in a missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!