All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed in action during large-scale Russian attack

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 08:35
Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed in action during large-scale Russian attack
An F-16 aircraft. Stock photo: Getty Images

First Class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko has been killed in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack against Ukraine using various types of missiles and attack UAVs on the night of 28-29 June 2025.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "Sadly, we have suffered another painful loss. Last night, while repelling a large-scale enemy air attack, First Class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, 32, was killed while flying an F-16 aircraft. The pilot used the full range of onboard weapons and shot down seven aerial targets.

Advertisement:

While engaging the final target, his aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude. Maksym Ustymenko did everything he could to steer the aircraft away from a populated area but did not manage to eject in time."

Details: Russia launched over 500 aerial assets overnight.

The F-16s shot down dozens of Shahed drones.

Background:

  • On 29 August 2024, several Western media outlets reported that an F-16 fighter jet had crashed in Ukraine on 26 August.
  • Afterwards, the Air Force confirmed that pilot Oleksii Mes had been killed while repelling a large-scale Russian combined missile and aircraft strike.
  • Ukraine’s military command considered various lines of inquiry into the F-16 crash, including pilot error and friendly fire from Ukrainian air defences.
  • The military command has not yet released the results of the investigation into the death of the pilot.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aircraftdrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
aircraft
Zelenskyy orders investigation into death of F-16 pilot Ustymenko
Russia expands Kazan Aviation Plant to boost bomber production – photos
Ukrainian forces destroy two Su-34 jets and damage two others in Russia's Volgograd Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: