What is known about Ukrainian F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, killed in action

First Class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko was killed in action during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 28-29 June. He had studied alongside fallen pilot Andrii Pilshchykov who went by the alias Juice, and was the father of a four-year-old son.

Source: Pilshchykov’s mother Liliia Averianova; Yuliia, the wife of fallen pilot Oleksii Mes

Quote from Liliia: "Max was a man of steel. He always aimed to be the best. The best at defending Ukraine. He was the intellectual powerhouse of the group and a brilliant IT specialist. But he also had strong wings, a great sense of responsibility and deep dedication to his mission. He could have reached the rank of air marshal."

Details: Yuliia, the wife of pilot Oleksii Mes, expressed her condolences to Ustymenko’s family. She said that Maksym had a four-year-old son.

"This is the price of our peaceful morning coffee," Yuliia wrote. "You can complain a thousand times about a sleepless night, but it’s nothing compared to what Maksym’s family has lost."

Ustymenko’s friends have launched a fundraiser to support his family.

The Air Force reported that Ustymenko was flying an F-16 on the night of the attack and managed to shoot down seven Russian aerial assets.

"While engaging the final target, his aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude," the Air Force said. "Maksym Ustymenko did everything he could to steer the aircraft away from a populated area but did not manage to eject in time."

