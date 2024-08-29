All Sections
Oleksii "Moonfish" Mes killed in the F-16 crash – CNN

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 29 August 2024, 19:47
Oleksii Moonfish Mes killed in the F-16 crash – CNN
Oleksii Mes. Photo: Screenshot from a United24 video

CNN has reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian military, that top Ukrainian pilot Oleksii "Moonfish" Mes was killed in the F-16 crash.

Source: CNN

Quote from CNN, citing source: "Pilot Oleksiy Mes, known as ‘Moonfish’, was killed in the crash while ‘repelling the biggest ever aerial attack’ by Russia against Ukraine."

Details: The source reiterated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not believe that the incident was caused by pilot error.

The crash is currently being investigated, and international experts will be invited to participate in the investigation, the source added.

Background:

