Oleksii "Moonfish" Mes killed in the F-16 crash – CNN

CNN has reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian military, that top Ukrainian pilot Oleksii "Moonfish" Mes was killed in the F-16 crash.

Source: CNN

Quote from CNN, citing source: "Pilot Oleksiy Mes, known as ‘Moonfish’, was killed in the crash while ‘repelling the biggest ever aerial attack’ by Russia against Ukraine."

Details: The source reiterated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not believe that the incident was caused by pilot error.

The crash is currently being investigated, and international experts will be invited to participate in the investigation, the source added.

Background:

On the night and morning of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure with over 100 missiles and around 100 Shahed-type UAVs.

On 29 August, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that an F-16 fighter jet was destroyed in a plane crash in Ukraine on Monday, 26 August.

Also on 29 August, Air Command Zakhid (West) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling a large-scale Russian combined missile and drone attack on 26 August.

