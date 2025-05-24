All Sections
Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast 90% destroyed or damaged, situation is critical

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 May 2025, 17:56
The destruction in Kupiansk. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast has been 90% destroyed or damaged, while the situation in the Kupiansk hromada is critical. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Andrii Besedin, Head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, on a national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "90% of the city has been destroyed or damaged."

Details: Besedin said that the situation in the Kupiansk hromada is "not difficult, but critical". The Russians are attacking the central parts of the settlements with guided aerial bombs, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and first-person view drones.

He also noted that two utility workers were killed in a Russian strike on Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb and Uragan MLRS on 23 May (earlier reports indicated that one person had been killed and one injured – ed.).

Besedin added that about 1,700 civilians remain in the hromada. He has called on people to evacuate.

