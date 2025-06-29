All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 29 June 2025, 19:14
F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
Maksym Ustymenko. Photo: Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Gold Star upon F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko.

Source: Presidential decree dated 29 June; Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from the decree: "For personal courage and heroism displayed in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:

Advertisement:

The title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star shall be conferred posthumously on Colonel Maksym Yuriiovych Ustymenko."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have just signed a decree awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Maksym Ustymenko – a Ukrainian pilot, one of our best. Sadly, posthumously. Today he was killed defending our skies and our people during yet another large-scale Russian attack – more than 500 attack drones and missiles were launched in a single night. Most of them were shot down.

Maksym Ustymenko had been fighting since the beginning of the Anti-Terrorist Operation [a term used from 2014 to 2018 by the media, the government of Ukraine and the OSCE to identify combat actions in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts against Russian military forces and pro-Russian separatists – ed.]. He mastered four types of aircraft and achieved truly significant results for Ukraine.

It is painful to lose people like him. My condolences to his family, loved ones, friends and comrades. Eternal memory!"

Background:

  • First-class F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko was killed in action on the night of 28-29 June during a combined missile and drone strike on Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy has ordered an investigation into the circumstances of Ustymenko’s death.

Read also: What is known about Ukrainian F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, killed in action

This news has been updated since publication.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyyaircraft
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
Former occupation "mayor" killed in explosion in Luhansk
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US firms sign deal for joint drone production
Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missile: fatalities reported, two foreigners among injured
updatedRussian drone attack on Poltava: enlistment office ablaze, 2 killed, 11 injured – photos, video
Drones attack Russian cities of Lipetsk and Yelets where military airfield and battery plant are – photos, videos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to fully align with EU sanctions against Iran
Zelenskyy on Ottawa Convention withdrawal: signal to all partners along Russia's borders
Zelenskyy orders investigation into death of F-16 pilot Ustymenko
RECENT NEWS
21:12
Russian UAV downed in Kyiv: debris found in city's district
20:50
Russians strike village in Donetsk Oblast with FPV drone: one killed, five injured
20:40
Ukraine summons Hungarian ambassador for talks
20:19
Number of injured in Russian attack on Poltava rises to 59 – photos
19:44
EXPLAINERWhat threatens Vučić if he rejects the Serbian students' ultimatum
19:30
Kremlin reveals details of Putin–Trump phone call
18:53
Zelenskyy presents award to 11-year-old Dane raising money for Ukrainian children
18:43
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
18:20
Zelenskyy on Putin-Trump call: Not sure they have many ideas in common
18:19
Russia's shadow tanker fleet has tripled since 2022 – research
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: