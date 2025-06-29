F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title

Maksym Ustymenko. Photo: Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Gold Star upon F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko.

Source: Presidential decree dated 29 June; Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from the decree: "For personal courage and heroism displayed in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:

Advertisement:

The title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star shall be conferred posthumously on Colonel Maksym Yuriiovych Ustymenko."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have just signed a decree awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Maksym Ustymenko – a Ukrainian pilot, one of our best. Sadly, posthumously. Today he was killed defending our skies and our people during yet another large-scale Russian attack – more than 500 attack drones and missiles were launched in a single night. Most of them were shot down.

Maksym Ustymenko had been fighting since the beginning of the Anti-Terrorist Operation [a term used from 2014 to 2018 by the media, the government of Ukraine and the OSCE to identify combat actions in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts against Russian military forces and pro-Russian separatists – ed.]. He mastered four types of aircraft and achieved truly significant results for Ukraine.

It is painful to lose people like him. My condolences to his family, loved ones, friends and comrades. Eternal memory!"

Background:

First-class F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko was killed in action on the night of 28-29 June during a combined missile and drone strike on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has ordered an investigation into the circumstances of Ustymenko’s death.

Read also: What is known about Ukrainian F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, killed in action

This news has been updated since publication.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!