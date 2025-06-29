Zelenskyy: Ukraine to fully align with EU sanctions against Iran

Ukraine has fully aligned itself with the EU’s 13th and 14th sanctions packages against Russia and will also synchronise its sanctions with the European sanctions package targeting Iran

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Our institutions have begun to implement the decision by the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) on synchronising European and Ukrainian sanctions. The 13th and 14th EU sanctions packages are now fully aligned. They are now 100% Ukraine’s sanctions as well. I approved this today.

Advertisement:

We will also fully synchronise our sanctions with the European sanctions package targeting the Iranian regime. It includes many individuals and companies – not only those involved in military production or external terror schemes against neighbours in the region, but also those responsible for internal repression in Iran. This is one of the most brutal regimes in the world, and it’s no surprise that Putin has found common ground with it."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the work on synchronisation is ongoing and said he expects Ukraine’s state institutions to "move swiftly".

Background:

On 19 June, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would synchronise its sanctions with those of its international partners and intensify pressure on Russia’s energy sector.

The EU failed to agree on its 18th package of sanctions against Russia but extended existing sectoral sanctions for another six months.

On 27 June, Zelenskyy issued a decree enacting the NSDC decision to synchronise Ukraine’s sanctions pressure on Russia with that of its international partners.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!