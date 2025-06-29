Ukrainian troops on the Siversk front have captured two Cameroonian nationals.

Source: 20th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Drones K-2

Details: The Africans were captured by Ukrainian soldiers from the K-2 Battalion as well as the 118th Territorial Defence Brigade and two other battalions of the 54th Mechanised Brigade – the 1st Rifle and the 1st Mechanised.

The posted video shows one of the prisoners stating that he used to be a teacher in Cameroon and came to Russia only to get dental treatment. The other one claims he was supposed to work at a shampoo factory and that his documents and clothes were taken from him.

Quote from the K-2 regiment: "These citizens of a Central African country claim that they were heading for Russia to make shampoo and get dental treatment. However, they were welcomed at the airport of the Russian capital not as saviours from grease and dandruff, but as cheap substitutes for Russian cannon fodder.

The main characters in our video, Metuhena Una-na Jean Pafe and Anatol Frank, were fully aware that they were not being dressed in swamp uniforms to plant turnips, but both signed contracts under which they were promised 1,100,000 Russian roubles [approximately US$13,990]. This is substantially less than the regime offers its own citizens, though still decent money for Cameroon."

Background:

In April, Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast captured two Chinese nationals who were fighting in the Russian armed forces.

Also in April, Ukrainian soldiers from the 49th Separate Assault Battalion Carpathian Sich captured a Senegalese national on the Toretsk front.

In May, Ukrainian soldiers from the 106th Battalion of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade, known as the Steel Lions, captured a citizen of Uzbekistan on the Lyman front.

