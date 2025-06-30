All Sections
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv with defence industry delegation

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukMonday, 30 June 2025, 13:28
Johann Wadephul. Photo: Wadephul on Facebook

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has announced that he arrived in Kyiv accompanied by a delegation from the defence industry.

Source: Wadephul at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on 30 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We want to establish new joint ventures so that Ukraine can produce more and faster for its own defence, as your needs are enormous," Wadephul said.

He added that Ukraine and Germany have now agreed to strengthen their cooperation.

Quote from Wadephul: "Our cooperation in the defence sector is a real asset. It is a logical continuation of our supply of materials, and we can even benefit mutually from it, as your ingenuity and experience make us better, too. We see our mission as helping Ukraine so it can negotiate from a position of strength." 

Details: He also stressed that when Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin talks about peace, it is nothing but pure bluff.

"His supposed willingness to negotiate is merely a facade," Wadephul said. "What he truly wants, as he has clearly stated once again, is to subjugate the whole of Ukraine and simultaneously intimidate the whole of Europe." 

Background:

  • Back in autumn 2023, a joint venture between the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and Ukrainian Defence Industry was officially registered.
  • In early June 2025, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth €1.9 billion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

