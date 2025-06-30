All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 30 June 2025, 17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
The Iranian flag. Photo: Getty Images

Iran has summoned the Ukrainian chargé d’affaires in Tehran in protest over recent comments made by Ukrainian officials.

Source: a statement by a department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, quoted by Iranian news agency ISNA

Details: The statement does not specify which particular remarks by Ukrainian officials triggered the protest. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry claims that "Ukrainian officials have effectively disregarded Ukraine’s international legal obligations to respect the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and the four Geneva Conventions, and have endorsed the horrific crimes committed by the Israeli apartheid regime, which gives rise to international responsibility for the Ukrainian government."

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian chargé d’affaires promised to convey Iran’s protest note to the Ukrainian government.

Background:

  • In June, five Ukrainian nationals, including three children, were killed as a result of Iranian strikes on Israel.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has fully aligned itself with the EU’s 13th and 14th sanctions packages against Russia and would also fully synchronise its sanctions with the EU sanctions package with respect to Iran. "This is one of the most brutal regimes in the world, and it’s no surprise that Putin has found common ground with it," he said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

IranUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Iran
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to fully align with EU sanctions against Iran
Trump ready to bomb Iran again if necessary
Ukraine evacuates 31 citizens from Iran
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: