Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks

Iran has summoned the Ukrainian chargé d’affaires in Tehran in protest over recent comments made by Ukrainian officials.

Source: a statement by a department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, quoted by Iranian news agency ISNA

Details: The statement does not specify which particular remarks by Ukrainian officials triggered the protest. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry claims that "Ukrainian officials have effectively disregarded Ukraine’s international legal obligations to respect the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and the four Geneva Conventions, and have endorsed the horrific crimes committed by the Israeli apartheid regime, which gives rise to international responsibility for the Ukrainian government."

The Ukrainian chargé d’affaires promised to convey Iran’s protest note to the Ukrainian government.

Background:

In June, five Ukrainian nationals, including three children, were killed as a result of Iranian strikes on Israel.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has fully aligned itself with the EU’s 13th and 14th sanctions packages against Russia and would also fully synchronise its sanctions with the EU sanctions package with respect to Iran. "This is one of the most brutal regimes in the world, and it’s no surprise that Putin has found common ground with it," he said.

