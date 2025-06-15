Five Ukrainians, including three children, killed in Iran's attack on Israel, Kyiv reports

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Israeli city of Bat Yam. Photo: Getty Images

Early estimates have revealed that five Ukrainian nationals, including three children, were killed in an Iranian missile strike on Israel on 14 June.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a comment to Radio Liberty

Quote: "Based on information from the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, five Ukrainian nationals, including three minors, were killed on 14 June as a result of Iran’s large-scale missile attack on Israel and a missile hitting a residential building in the city of Bat Yam.

The identities of the deceased are currently being established. Ukrainian diplomats and consular staff are in close contact with Israeli police and other authorities to identify those killed and organise the repatriation of the bodies."

Background:

On 15 June, the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel expressed hope that the Western world would unite and put an end to the terror policy of the so-called "Axis of Evil".

Iran has supplied Russia with Shahed drones, which are regularly used in attacks on Ukraine. Russia has since established domestic production of these UAVs. There have also been reports of Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles.

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel launched strikes on Tehran and its outskirts, as well as on other cities across Iran. Israel described the attack as a pre-emptive measure aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme and military facilities.

The attack reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Major General Gholamali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters; Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; and six nuclear scientists.

Following the Israeli strike, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to sign a nuclear deal "before it is too late". Iran later declared that negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme were meaningless after the Israeli attacks.

On the night of 13-14 June, Iran launched several ballistic missile strikes on Israel, killing at least two people and injuring over 50.

Another missile attack followed on the night of 14-15 June, killing three people, injuring more than 200 and leaving around 35 missing.

