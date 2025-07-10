All Sections
China responds to detention of its citizens in Kyiv over missile espionage allegations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 July 2025, 13:40
China responds to detention of its citizens in Kyiv over missile espionage allegations
A Chinese flag. Photo: Unsplash

China is currently investigating a situation concerning two of its citizens who have been detained in Ukraine for attempting to illegally export missile technologies.

Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a briefing, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote from Mao Ning: "The Chinese side is currently conducting an inspection and examining the situation.

If it is confirmed that the case concerns Chinese citizens, Beijing will protect the legal rights and interests of its citizens in accordance with the law."

Background: On 9 July, the Counterintelligence Service, part of the Security Service of Ukraine, detained two Chinese nationals in Kyiv who were attempting to smuggle out documentation related to the production of the Ukrainian Neptune missile system.

