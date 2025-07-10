Fico: Slovakia will not support 18th package of sanctions against Russia without compensation for gas transit loss

Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that Slovakia will not support the EU’s new sanctions package against Russia unless it receives clear guarantees that the country will not suffer financial losses due to the termination of Russian gas transit to the EU starting from 1 January 2028.

Source: European Pravda, citing the text of the directive

Details: Slovakia is thus set to vote against the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which was scheduled for approval at a meeting of the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) in Brussels on 11 July.

Quote from Fico: "We refuse to simply vote in favour of the 18th sanctions package without conditions. Our support is contingent on addressing our concerns regarding gas prices, supply security and compensation for the damage we will incur from the cessation of Russian gas deliveries as of 1 January 2028."

Details: Fico also stated that the contentious issues with the European Commission "have not yet been resolved". He added that the Slovak ambassador in Brussels was again instructed yesterday not to support the 18th sanctions package.

Fico stressed that he cannot allow "useless ideological gestures such as halting Russian gas flows to cause serious harm to our country."

At the same time, he acknowledged that negotiations with the European Commission were ongoing and showing positive progress.

"Yes, I must acknowledge that the European Commission is making efforts to find a solution for Slovakia. On some open issues, we are close to an agreement; on others, we are still far apart. I sincerely hope for a swift agreement with the Commission that would lead to an adjustment of its proposal to phase out Russian gas in a way that shields Slovakia from the worst possible consequences," Fico stated.

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that EU countries must reach a consensus on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia this week.

The 18th package was reintroduced during the EU ambassadors' meeting (Coreper) in Brussels on 4 July but was not adopted due to Slovakia’s position.

Slovakia is blocking the sanctions in a bid to secure guarantees from the European Commission regarding the consequences of a complete phase-out of Russian gas from 2028.

Earlier, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak predicted that Slovakia would lift its block on the 18th sanctions package following successful negotiations with the European Commission in Bratislava on 3 July.

