Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks to purchase additional weapons and air defence systems

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during talks within the coalition of the willing, the possibility of purchasing additional weapons for Ukraine was discussed.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent in Rome

Quote: "We discussed with our partners the possibility of purchasing the necessary weapons packages in Europe and primarily in the US. We’re talking about air defence systems, ammunition, and so on."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s partners are considering the possibility of purchasing the systems and finding funding sources. "We have provided our partners with a list of what we need. We will move forward in this direction," he added.

Background:

Germany is holding "intensive negotiations" with the US regarding the provision of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also confirmed his readiness to purchase Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine.

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump has ordered the delivery of 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the US would try to persuade NATO allies to transfer Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, which Kyiv needs to repel Russian attacks.

